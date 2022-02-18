Why Caris LeVert is the perfect fit for Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers drew first blood leading up to the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers. Cleveland sent Indiana Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, their 2022 first-round draft pick and a pair of second-rounders for the 27-year-old LeVert and a second-rounder.

Cleveland is one of the biggest surprises of the 2021-22 NBA season, as they’re 35-23, good for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. At this point, they’re a team that should be aspiring to at least get past the first round of the playoffs. LeVert is just what the doctor ordered for that aim.

Here’s why Caris LeVert is the perfect complement for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s offense.

Caris LeVert provides the Cleveland Cavaliers with much-needed wing scoring

Darius Garland is the heart and soul of Cleveland’s offense. He scores in a multitude of ways, is efficient and a budding star. The issue is Garland is the only player who does as such at a high level. Now they have two players who at least pose a substantial scoring threat.

Cleveland has found success being a defensive-minded team who’s efficient in halfcourt offensive sets. That’s great and all, but they need multiple players they can turn to for a bucket in isolation and late in the shot clock.

Now a “veteran” of a young team, LeVert provides the Cavs with a much-needed wing scorer. He’s adept at creating his own shot, playing with quickness, getting to the rack and being a respectable outside shooter. That skill set, as well as LeVert’s tendency to occasionally go off in the scoring department, is perfect for the Cavs.

Caris LeVert stats (2021-22): 18.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44.3/32.0/76/0

LeVert’s ability to score off the dribble and from all over the floor should create more perimeter looks, an area where the Cavs have been monotonous this season. With LeVert attracting a pair of defenders and/or an entire side of the halfcourt, the floor should be more spaced out, which generates three-pointers.

There’s a lot of potential on this team, but they needed another reliable scorer.

Caris LeVert balances out the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rotation

LeVert’s mere presence helps balance out the Cavs’ rotation, one that’s quite possibly the most unique in the NBA.

Garland is a stud floor general. Isaac Okoro is a bundle of speed with defensive upside. Lauri Markkanen is a proven shooter and frontcourt scorer. Evan Mobley has made a difference on both ends of the floor, particularly through his athleticism and ability to put the ball on the floor. Jarrett Allen is a sturdy interior player on both ends. Markkanen, Mobley and Allen are all 6-foot-11 or taller.

Rajon Rondo is a stabilizing floor general for the second unit. Kevin Love has been outstanding off the bench, shooting and hitting the boards with efficiency. Cedi Osman is a grimy, two-way player. Dean Wade and Lamar Stevens have had their moments.

Caris LeVert contract per Spotrac: second season of a three-year, $52.5 million deal

The Cavaliers are a fascinating case study. It’s difficult to believe that they’re having success with an inordinately tall frontcourt, middle-of-the-pack shooting, respectable but little more depth and one All-Star level scorer. Yet, they are, and now their roster makes more sense with LeVert.

He diverts attention from Garland while creating space for Mobley and Markkanen to score in their hotspots. All the while, Okoro can play to his strengths.

Caris LeVert fits the Cleveland Cavaliers’ timeline

Nothing is a given in the NBA; the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks each have losing records this season after a breakout 2020-21. That said, there’s plenty of reason to believe the Cavaliers are a playoff threat for the foreseeable future. They’re a gradually improving team with a pair of youngsters who are on paths to stardom (Garland and Mobley). LeVert fits this team’s timeline.

Realistically, the Cavaliers won’t win the East this season. Teams like the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and others figure to be more dynamic forces in the postseason, which is assisted by their experience in such play.

This Cavs team doesn’t collectively have that same experience. That’s why it’s vital to have a starter or two nearing or in their prime like LeVert and Allen. They’re ideal complements to young players like Garland, Mobley and Okoro. The pair of former Nets add a sense of reliability and comfortability to a team that’s still relatively raw and give it at least a puncher’s chance in the postseason.

Cleveland got the better of Indiana from a value standpoint for LeVert. Their first-rounder likely wouldn’t have been more than a rotation piece given it presumably landing in the late teens/early 20s while Rubio was injured and second-round selections can be throw-ins. The Cavs surrendered all that for a proven scorer who fills an offensive void.

Caris LeVert is the exact type of player who advances an emerging team like the Cavs.