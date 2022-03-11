Cardinals reach two-year deal with pitcher Drew VerHagen

Aug 17, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew VerHagen (54) looks on during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Drew VerHagen agreed to a two-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

It was the first reported post-lockout free-agent signing.

While the Cardinals did not announce the financial terms of the deal, MLB.com reported VerHagen will earn $2.5 million in 2022 and $3 million in 2023, with up to $1 million in additional performance bonuses each season.

VerHagen, 31, last pitched in the majors in 2019 and played the past two seasons with Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League.

“We have been following Drew for the past two seasons in Japan,” said John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations. “… We believe he will compete for a starting job, but could easily transition to the bullpen if needed. We are excited to have Drew join our organization.”

VerHagen played his first six seasons with the Detroit Tigers, compiling a 10-10 record with a 5.11 ERA in 127 games (eight starts) from 2014-19. He struck out 156 batters in 199 innings.

–Field Level Media