Cardinals RHPs Jack Flaherty, Alex Reyes evaluated for shoulder injuries

Right-hander Jack Flaherty missed a second day of workouts with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Cardinals confirmed Flaherty is undergoing tests on his right shoulder and said additional information would be shared when results are available.

Manager Oliver Marmol said the Cardinals sent Flaherty for additional tests following his entry exam in Jupiter, Fla., as players reported for delayed spring training.

The 26-year-old looked like the ace of the staff with an 8-1 record the first two months of the 2021 season, but an oblique strain forced him to miss 2 1/2 months. Overall, he appeared in 17 games (15 starts).

Marmol said the Cardinals also are awaiting test results on closer Alex Reyes, who is experiencing pain in his right shoulder. The power righty couldn’t throw off a mound in the offseason but was unable to contact the Cardinals about it due to the lockout.

