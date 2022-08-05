Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon facing battery charges

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon is facing two counts of domestic battery linked to an alleged incident this spring.

The charges in Indianapolis include a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16, ESPN reported Friday.

The alleged incident occurred May 7 and began with an argument at a Costco store and continued at the woman’s home, according to police records.

Saxon, 56, has an attorney conference scheduled for Aug. 25, at which point a trial date could be set.

The Level 6 (least serious in Indiana) felony charge carries a sentence range of six months to 2 1/2 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The second charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the woman’s probable cause affidavit, Saxon repeatedly pushed her in front of two children and she fell into a garage door.

The Cardinals told ESPN on Thursday they are looking into the matter. Saxon is currently working with the team at training camp in Glendale, Ariz.

Saxon joined Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff in February 2019. He previously coached running backs for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills dating back to 2000.

Saxon played fullback in the NFL from 1988-95 with the Chiefs, Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. He rushed for 533 yards and five touchdowns and caught 69 passes for 515 yards in 111 games (16 starts).

–Field Level Media