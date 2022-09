Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is questionable to return to Sunday’s game against the host Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an ankle injury on the team’s second play of the third quarter.

Conner rushed for 25 yards on seven carries and had two receptions for 26 yards.

Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams shared the Cardinals’ backfield workload in Conner’s absence.

