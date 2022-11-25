Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) set to return vs. Chargers

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is slated to return for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing two contests with a hamstring injury.

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray “looked sharp” during Friday’s practice.

The Cardinals considered about holding Murray out a third consecutive game with a bye coming up next week that would give him additional time to heal, but determined it wasn’t necessary.

“We had talked about it,” Kingsbury said. “But, obviously, he was anxious to get back and he feels great. I mean, he feels 100 percent. If there was anything less than that we would have maybe waited, but he feels full go, so we’re going to get him out there.”

Murray was injured during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 30 and aggravated the hamstring the following week during a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Colt McCoy guided Arizona to a 27-17 victory on the road Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals dropped a 38-10 decision Monday night in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray, 25, has thrown for 2,168 yards in nine games this season with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 359 yards rushing with two TDs.

Kingsbury also said he expects receiver Marquise Brown (foot) to return against the Chargers. Brown, injured on hurt Oct. 16 against the Seahawks, has 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

The Chargers will be without wideout Mike Williams (ankle), who reinjured an ankle last weekend in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He previously missed two games due to the injury before returning against Kansas City.

Williams has 38 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season.

