Published November 11, 2022

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray game-time decision vs. Rams

Sportsnaut
Nov 6, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after their 31-21 loss against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona RepublicNfl Cardinals Vs Seahawks Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals
Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be a game-time decision for this weekend’s clash against the host Los Angeles Rams, coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Friday.

Murray, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s walk-through and limited in Thursday’s practice.

Journeyman Colt McCoy or Trace McSorley would be in line to start if Murray is unable to play for the Cardinals (3-6).

Murray, 25, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 359 yards and two scores.

–Field Level Media

