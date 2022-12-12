fbpx
Published December 12, 2022

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reacts as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury against the New England Patriots in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night’s game against the visiting New England Patriots.

The Cardinals said Murray was questionable to return.

Murray was injured on a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He fell awkwardly on a non-contact play and was quickly attended to by team trainers.

Veteran Colt McCoy replaced Murray. McCoy started two games in November when Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Murray entered the game with 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 415 yards and three scores on the ground.

–Field Level Media

