Cardinals QB Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off with a knee injury on the third play from scrimmage of Monday night’s game against the visiting New England Patriots.

The Cardinals said Murray was questionable to return.

Murray was injured on a play in which he dropped back to pass and then scrambled for a gain of 3 yards. He fell awkwardly on a non-contact play and was quickly attended to by team trainers.

Veteran Colt McCoy replaced Murray. McCoy started two games in November when Murray was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Murray entered the game with 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 415 yards and three scores on the ground.

–Field Level Media