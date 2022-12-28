Cardinals place S Budda Baker, DL Trysten Hill on IR

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Budda Baker and defensive lineman Trysten Hill on injured reserve Wednesday.

Baker sustained a shoulder injury during Arizona’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He did not exit the game and played every defensive snap, however.

Hill injured his knee in the same game for the Cardinals (4-11), who have lost five in a row and are eliminated from postseason contention.

Named to his fifth Pro Bowl this season, Baker recorded a team-leading 111 tackles to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games (all starts).

Baker, 26, has totaled 650 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 93 career games (83 starts) with the Cardinals.

Hill, 24, has 12 tackles and one sack in 13 games (zero starts) split between the Dallas Cowboys and Cardinals this season. He was waived by Dallas on Nov. 1 and claimed by Arizona the following day.

Hill has 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 31 career games (five starts) with the Cowboys and Cardinals.

Also on Wednesday, wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and defensive lineman Manny Jones were promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

–Field Level Media