Cardinals place pitcher Jack Flaherty, outfielder Harrison Bader on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals moved right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and outfielder Harrison Bader to the 10-day injured list due to right foot plantar fasciitis on Monday.

Right-hander James Naile and outfielder Conner Capel were recalled from Triple-A Memphis in corresponding moves.

Flaherty, 26, missed the first 2 1/2 months of the season with shoulder bursitis before coming off the 60-day injured list earlier this month. He then left Sunday’s start against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning with what the team called shoulder stiffness.

Flaherty has not picked up a decision in three starts this season. He has a 5.63 ERA with six strikeouts across eight innings.

Like Flaherty, Bader is in his sixth major league season, all with the Cardinals. The 28-year-old played all 10 innings of the Cardinals’ 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Sunday, going 0-for-4.

Bader, the Cardinals’ regular center fielder who won his first Gold Glove in 2021, is batting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs this year. He’s also already matched his career high with 15 stolen bases.

Naile, 29, has yet to appear in a major league game. He was 3-2 for Memphis with a 3.28 ERA over 27 games (three starts) in his first season in St. Louis’ organization. Prior to that, he spent six seasons in the Oakland Athletics’ system.

Capel, 25, has yet to make his big-league debut. He’s batting .272 with nine home runs, 27 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 58 games for Memphis this year.

