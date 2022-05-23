Cardinals place C Yadier Molina on bereavement list

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will miss a two-game series against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays after being placed on the bereavement list on Monday.

The 39-year-old Molina must be on the list for three days before he can be activated.

St. Louis recalled catcher Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis to fill the roster opening.

Molina, a 10-time All-Star, is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 26 games this season. He is a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

Herrera, 21, is batting .310 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 20 games for Memphis. He has not played in a major league game.

–Field Level Media