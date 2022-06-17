Cardinals place catcher Yadier Molina (knee) on 10-day IL

Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to right knee inflammation.

The transaction is retroactive to Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals recalled rookie catcher Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis.

Molina, 39, previously announced that this would be his last season. He is hitting .213 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 38 games this season. A 10-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner, Molina is a career .278 hitter with 173 homers and 1,008 RBIs in 2,185 games with the Cardinals.

Herrera, 22, is batting .291 with three homers and 16 RBIs in 30 games this season with Memphis. He will be making his major league debut.

–Field Level Media