Cardinals P Steven Matz slated for MRI after early exit

St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz is scheduled to undergo an MRI after leaving Sunday’s start because of shoulder soreness.

Matz threw only four pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was pulled from the game. He did not record an out.

The 30-year-old is 3-3 with a 6.03 ERA in nine starts. He signed a 4-year, $44 million free-agent deal with the Cardinals during the offseason.

In eight seasons, Matz is 48-51 with a 4.33 ERA in 150 games (145 starts). He pitched for the New York Mets from 2015-20 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 before signing with St. Louis.

