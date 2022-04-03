St. Louis Cardinals, outfielder Harrison Bader agree to two-year deal

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader avoided arbitration on Sunday by agreeing to a two-year contract through the 2023 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed, however MLB.com cited a source in saying that it guarantees the Gold Glove winner slightly more than $10 million.

Bader, 27, recorded career-best totals in batting average (.267), homers (16) and RBIs (50) in 103 games in 2021, his fifth season with St. Louis.

He is a career .244 hitter with 47 homers and 147 RBIs in 451 games since being selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 draft.

–Field Level Media