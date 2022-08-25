fbpx
Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado out for finale vs. Cubs

Aug 23, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of the second game of the doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Arenado notified the team early on Thursday.

Tommy Edman was listed to start at third base and bat seventh in the lineup for the Cardinals in the finale of a five-game series against the host Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon.

Arenado, 31, is batting .300 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs in 116 games this season for St. Louis.

He is a career .289 hitter with 295 homers and 947 RBIs in 1,352 games with the Colorado Rockies (2013-20) and Cardinals.

–Field Level Media

