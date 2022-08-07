Cardinals defeat Yankees to complete series sweep

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Paul DeJong and Nolan Arenado drove in four runs each as the St. Louis Cardinals outlasted the visiting New York Yankees 12-9 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cardinals won their seventh straight game to move two games up on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Yankees lost their fifth straight game.

DeJong went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a three-run homer and three runs in the 4-hour, 25-minute marathon. Arenado went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run homer and two runs.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks in four innings. Reliever Chris Stratton (6-4) earned the victory and Ryan Helsley got the final four outs to earn his 11th save.

In his Yankees debut, starting pitcher Frankie Montas allowed six runs on five hits and three walks in three innings. Reliever Albert Abreu (2-1) took the loss.

Aaron Judge went 2-for-5 with a walk and four RBIs for the Yankees. Aaron Hicks went 3-for-4 with a walk, a RBI and two runs while breaking out of a 0-for-32 slump.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone earned his sixth ejection of the season for protesting home plate umpire Ed Hickox’s ball-and-strike calls. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake was also ejected.

Matt Carpenter’s sacrifice fly to put the Yankees up 1-0 in the first inning. In the bottom of the frame Arenado hit a game-tying RBI single.

The Yankees moved ahead 4-1 in the second inning on Hicks’ RBI single and Judge’s two-run single.

The Cardinals countered with five runs in their half of the inning with the help of three walks. Dylan Carlson’s RBI double, Paul Goldschmidt’s sacrifice fly and Arenado’s homer to put the Cardinals up 6-4.

The Yankees tied the game 6-6 in the fifth on Judge’s two-run double.

The Cardinals retook the lead 9-6 in the bottom of the inning on DeJong’s RBI double, Tommy Edman’s run-scoring single and Goldschmidt’s bases-loaded walk.

The Yankees cut their deficit to 9-8 in the sixth inning on Jose Trevino’s run-scoring single and Marwin Gonzalez’s RBI fielder’s choice grounder.

DeJong’s homer in the eighth inning made it 12-8, and LeMahieu hit a homer in the ninth inning to bring the final score to 12-9.

