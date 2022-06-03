St. Louis Cardinals call up Johan Oviedo, Zack Thompson

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals added Triple-A Memphis pitchers Johan Oviedo and Zack Thompson to the roster among a series of moves announced Friday.

The Cardinals optioned pitchers Matthew Liberatore and Kodi Whitley to Memphis following Thursday night’s 7-5 loss to the Cubs in Chicago.

St. Louis designated Memphis infielder Kramer Robertson for assignment to make room for Thompson on the 40-man roster.

The Cardinals also said Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment at Memphis and fellow outfielder Dylan Carlson (left hamstring strain) will do the same at Double-A Springfield.

Oviedo, 24, compiled an 0-8 record with a 5.07 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) with St. Louis during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The right-hander is 4-2 with a 5.58 ERA in 10 starts this season at Memphis.

Thompson, 24, was the Cardinals’ first-round pick (19th overall) in 2019 and will be making his major league debut. The left-hander is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA in 10 starts this season at Memphis.

–Field Level Media