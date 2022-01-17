Cardinals’ Budda Baker wheeled off field after helmet-to-helmet hit

Jan 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) tackles Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of Monday’s NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams at Inglewood, Calif.

With 1:45 remaining in the third quarter, Baker lowered his head to make an open-field tackle on Rams running back Cam Akers, who also lowered his head. After the players’ helmets collided on the play, Baker did not get up from the turf and had limited movement as players gathered around him.

The fifth-year player, whom the Cardinals drafted in the second round in 2017, briefly raised his right hand to acknowledge the crowd before he was taken off the field.

The Cardinals announced about midway through the fourth quarter that Baker was being evaluated for a concussion and had movement in all of his extremities.

The Rams were in control with a 28-8 lead at the time of Baker’s injury. The 26-year-old began the night with 98 tackles and three interceptions this season and has 539 tackles with five interceptions in 78 career games (68 starts) with the Cardinals.

Baker has been named to the Pro Bowl four times, including this season, and has been an All-Pro selection two times.

