Cardinals star Nolan Arenado activated from paternity list

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals activated star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the paternity list prior to Saturday night’s home game against the Atlanta Braves.

Arenado departed the team Thursday at Chicago to return to St. Louis for the birth of a child. He missed games on Thursday and Friday.

The seven-time All-Star was in the lineup at third base and batting fourth for Saturday’s game.

Arenado, 31, is batting .300 with 26 homers and 82 RBIs in 116 games this season.

He is a career .289 hitter with 295 homers and 947 RBIs in 1,352 games with the Colorado Rockies (2013-20) and Cardinals.

St. Louis also recalled left-hander Zack Thompson from Triple-A Memphis and optioned left-hander Genesis Cabrera and first baseman Juan Yepez to the same affiliate.

Thompson, 24, went 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 12 appearances (one start) for the Cardinals earlier this season.

Cabrera, 25, is 4-2 with a 4.63 ERA in 39 relief appearances for St. Louis, while the 24-year-old Yepez is batting .252 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs in 63 games.

–Field Level Media