Caps sign draft picks Alexander Suzdalev, Ludwig Persson

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals announced the signings of 2022 third-round draft picks Alexander Suzdalev and Ludwig Persson on Friday.

Both Swedish forwards agreed to three-year entry-level contracts that will pay them $775,000 in each of the first two seasons and $800,000 in the third at the NHL level, and $82,500 in the AHL.

Suzdalev, 18, was the 70th overall selection in this month’s draft. He totaled 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 45 games for HV71 in Sweden’s top junior league last season.

Persson, 18, was the 85th overall pick in the draft. He registered 61 points (25 goals, 36 assists) in 41 games with Frolunda in Sweden’s top junior league last season.

–Field Level Media