Capitals trade goalie Vitek Vanecek to Devils

The New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the Washington Capitals on Friday.

The Devils also received a second-round pick (46th overall) in Friday’s draft, with the Capitals receiving the 37th and 70th picks in exchange.

Vanecek, 26, was 20-12-6 with four shutouts, a 2.67 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 42 games (39 starts) with Washington in 2021-22.

A second-round pick by the Capitals in 2014, the Czech Republic native owns a 41-22-10 career record with six shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

