Capitals trade for Connor Brown, re-sign Marcus Johansson

The Washington Capitals acquired forward Connor Brown from the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday and re-signed forward Marcus Johansson.

Washington traded its second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft for Brown, 28, who had 10 goals and 39 points in 64 games for Ottawa last season.

Brown played his first four NHL seasons for Toronto (2015-16 to 2018-19), where he had 43 goals and 99 points in 253 games. In the past three seasons with the Senators, he totaled 47 goals and 117 points in 191 games.

Johansson, 31, signed a one-year contract worth $1.1 million to stay with the Capitals. He was selected by the Capitals in the first round of the 2009 draft and played his first seven NHL seasons with Washington (2010-11 to 2016-17) before stints with the New Jersey Devils (2017-18 to 2018-19), Boston Bruins (2018-19), Buffalo Sabres (2019-20), Minnesota Wild (2020-21) and the Seattle Kraken (2021-22).

He returned to the Capitals in a trade from the Kraken in March, and had three goals and three assists in 18 games with Washington. In his NHL career, Johansson has accounted for 144 goals and 407 points in 753 games.

