Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom undergoes another hip surgery

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent left hip resurfacing surgery on Friday, the team revealed on Saturday.

The Capitals said Backstrom underwent the surgery in Belgium.

The team said the 34-year-old Backstrom will immediately “begin his rehabilitation and lengthy recovery process.”

Backstrom missed the first two months of this season due to troubles with the hip. He also had surgery on the hip in 2015.

Backstrom had 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 47 games this season.

He has 1,011 points (264 goals, 747 assists) in 1,058 career games since the Capitals selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. Backstrom was an All-Star in the 2015-16 season.

Backstrom has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $46 million contract.

