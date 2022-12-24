Capitals’ John Carlson out indefinitely after being struck by puck

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson will be sidelined indefinitely after being hit in the head by a puck during Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

The team said Carlson was discharged from the hospital on Saturday and will remain under the care of team doctors.

Carlson was struck in the right side of the head by a shot from Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon during the third period. He fell to the ice and was bleeding and was taken to the hospital for what coach Peter Laviolette termed a “precautionary evaluation.”

Carlson has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 30 games this season.

Overall, the 32-year-old Carlson has 140 goals and 474 assists (614 points) in 917 games over 14 seasons, all with Washington.

In the victory, Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list. He has 802 career goals.

