Capitals forward Tom Wilson out, Ilya Samsonov starting in goal

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals confirmed that forward Tom Wilson will miss his second straight contest and Ilya Samsonov will start in goal for Game 3 Saturday afternoon against the visiting Florida Panthers.

Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury on Tuesday during Washington’s 4-2 win in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Samsonov relieved starter Vitek Vanecek in the third period of the Capitals’ 5-1 loss in Game 2 on Thursday and stopped all 17 shots he faced.

Wilson, 28, registered 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 78 games during the regular season.

Samsonov, 25, was 23-12-5 with three shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage during the regular season.

–Field Level Media