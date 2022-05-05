Capitals forward Tom Wilson out for Game 2 vs. Panthers

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson will not play in Game 2 on Thursday night against the Florida Panthers because of a lower-body injury, coach Peter Laviolette said.

Wilson scored a goal in the first period of Tuesday night’s 4-2 win in the first-round series opener at Sunrise, Fla. He exited the game later in that period after a hit from Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Wilson, 28, was the Capitals’ fourth-leading scorer during the regular season with 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists).

“You can’t replace Tom, especially in playoffs,” teammate T.J. Oshie told reporters after the game. “He is one of our most important players because of his ability to play physical, his ability to score big goals like he did (in the first period).”

Wilson has 273 points (115 goals, 158 assists) in 647 games over nine seasons with Washington since being drafted in the first round (16th overall) in 2012.

–Field Level Media