Capitals’ Dmitry Orlov, Carl Hagelin exit COVID-19 protocol

Nov 24, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) celebrates with Capitals left wing Carl Hagelin (62) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals activated defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Carl Hagelin from COVID-19 protocol prior to Sunday’s game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

Both players sat out the Capitals’ last two games while in protocol.

Orlov, 30, has recorded 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 36 games this season. He has 219 points (49 goals, 170 assists) in 603 career games since being selected by Washington in the second round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Hagelin, 33, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 36 games this season. He has 289 points (109 goals, 180 assists) in 696 career games with the New York Rangers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Los Angeles Kings and Capitals.

–Field Level Media