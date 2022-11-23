Capitals activate forward T.J. Oshie from injured reserve

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals activated forward T.J. Oshie from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old veteran has missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Oshie will be a game-time decision for Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

He has two goals and three assists in nine games this season, his eighth campaign with Washington and 15th in the NHL.

Oshie has 640 points (273 goals, 367 assists) in 909 games with the St. Louis Blues (2008-15) and Capitals.

–Field Level Media