Canucks score twice in third period to edge Islanders

Mar 3, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) makes a save on Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Nils Hoglander and Vasily Podkolzin scored the tying and game-winning goals just 45 seconds apart around the midway point of the third period Thursday night as the visiting Vancouver Canucks edged the New York Islanders, 4-3, in Elmont, N.Y.

The Canucks tied the game when Conor Garland — who had a lane to shoot with Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov screened by four players — instead passed to Hoglander, who sent a shot past the leg of a sprawling Varlamov at the 9:34 mark.

The go-ahead sequence began with Podkolzin briefly turning the puck over to Scott Mayfield at center ice. But Bo Horvat picked off a pass by Mayfield and battled the Islanders defenseman before passing to Podkolzin, who bore down on Varlamov and fired a shot from the right faceoff circle.

Brad Hunt and J.T. Miller scored in the second for the Canucks, who have won four of five. Goalie Thatcher Demko made 24 saves.

Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri scored in the second and Anthony Beauvillier collected a go-ahead goal early in the third for the Islanders, who lost for the eighth time in 11 games (3-4-2). Goalie Semyon Varlamov recorded 34 saves.

After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for four goals in the second. The Islanders went ahead 3:37 after the faceoff when Dobson’s shot from just in front of the blue line sailed past Demko, who was screened by teammate Tyler Myers as well as New York center Anders Lee.

Travis Hamonic, who played the first seven seasons of his career with the Islanders, knocked over New York defenseman Sebastian Aho behind the net and the puck skittered to Hunt, who scored from just behind the faceoff circle along the boards at the 7:19 mark.

The Canucks took their first lead when Brock Boeser’s shot glanced off Miller’s stick and fluttered past Varlamov with 8:10 left.

Palmieri scored the tying goal off a faceoff win by teammate Jean-Gabriel Pageau with 1:40 left. Beauvillier almost single-handedly gave the Islanders a brief lead 1:49 into the third when he stole the puck from Boeser deep in the Canucks’ zone and tucked a shot at the goal line that trickled past Demko and bounced off the skate of Boeser.

