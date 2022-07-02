Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser agrees to 3-year, $19.95M deal

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks and forward Brock Boeser agreed to terms on a three-year, $19.95 million contract.

The deal announced Friday will pay him $6.65 million annually through the 2024-25 season.

Boeser, 25, registered 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games in his sixth season with the Canucks in 2021-22.

It was his fourth 20-goal campaign in the past five seasons and boosted his career totals to 256 points (121 goals, 135 assists) in 324 games.

“We’re very happy to have worked out a new deal for Brock,” general manager Patrik Allvin said in a news release. “He is a very talented player and has been an effective goal scorer throughout his entire career. We look forward to seeing his game progress in the years to come. Now that his contract is in place for three seasons, Brock can shift his entire focus to his on-ice performance.”

A first-round pick (23rd overall) by Vancouver in 2015, Boeser tied for the team lead last season with six game-winning goals and ranked second on the Canucks with 11 power-play goals. Both numbers were career highs for the Minnesota native.

