Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes out of protocol, expected to play vs. Sharks

Defenseman Quinn Hughes is expected to be activated and in the lineup for the Vancouver Canucks when they visit the San Jose Sharks Thursday night.

Hughes, 22, who had been in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, had missed the Canucks’ last three games. In 45 games this season, Hughes leads Vancouver with 32 assists and trails only teammate J.T. Miller with 34 points.

Hughes also has 20 penalty minutes on the season.

The seventh pick of the 2018 NHL Draft, Hughes has 13 goals, 118 assists and 66 penalty minutes in 174 career games with the Canucks.

