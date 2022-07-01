Canucks add Mike Yeo, Jeremy Colliton to coaching staff

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of recent NHL head coaches joined the Vancouver Canucks’ staff on Friday.

The team announced Mike Yeo, most recently the interim head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, was named an assistant coach on Bruce Boudreau’s staff and Jeremy Colliton, the ex-head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, will take over the same post at the AHL affiliate Abbotsford Canucks.

Trent Cull was promoted from Abbotsford to an assistant coaching job at Vancouver.

Yeo, 48, was previously the head coach of the Minnesota Wild (2011-16) and St. Louis Blues (2016-18). The Blues fired him early in the 2018-19 season before turning things around and winning the 2019 Stanley Cup.

Yeo took over for the Flyers after they fired Alain Vigneault early in the 2021-22 season. The team went just 17-36-7 under Yeo’s watch the rest of the way. He is 263-217-62 all-time as a head coach.

Colliton, 37, spent three-plus seasons leading Chicago and brought the team to one playoff appearance, though it came during the expanded 2020 postseason during the pandemic. He was fired after the Blackhawks started the 2021-22 campaign 1-9-2. In 205 games as head coach, Colliton amassed an 87-92-26 record.

“I am so excited to help bring this group of coaches together,” Boudreau said in a news release. “When I started the conversations with Mike Yeo, it became clear to me that he would be an excellent addition. Working with (general manager) Patrik (Allvin) to create a well-rounded staff was very important for us as we look to continue to build upon the momentum we experienced last season.”

Boudreau is entering his first full season leading the Canucks after he was hired in December to replace the fired Travis Green.

–Field Level Media