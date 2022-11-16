Candace Parker returning to play in 2023

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker announced that she’s coming back to play in her 16th WNBA season.

Parker, 36, initially insinuated prior to the 2022 season that it would be her final campaign in the league.

“Right now, yeah, I’m game,” Parker told The Athletic on a podcast published Wednesday. “Let’s see if my body is this way in January, February, but I plan to play, I plan to come back.

“But at the same time last year, it was the reverse. I couldn’t imagine lacing up shoes again. I couldn’t imagine going through game 27 on the schedule. And then a switch flipped in February and I was ready to go.”

Parker averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season with Chicago. The two-time WNBA MVP (2008, 2013) helped the Sky win the league title in 2021.

Parker is a seven-time WNBA All-Star (2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022). She was the No. 1 overall pick of the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 league draft.

