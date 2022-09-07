Canadiens sign forward Kirby Dach to 4-year, $13.45M deal

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Kirby Dach to a four-year, $13.45 million contract.

The deal announced Wednesday runs through the 2025-26 season.

The Chicago Blackhawks drafted Dach with the No. 3 overall pick in 2019. They traded him to Montreal on July 7 for first- and third-round picks in 2022.

Dach, 21, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games last season. He collected 59 points (19 goals, 40 assists) in three seasons with the Blackhawks.

–Field Level Media