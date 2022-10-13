Canadiens place defenseman Mike Matheson (back) on injured reserve

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens placed Mike Matheson on injured reserve Thursday and recalled fellow defenseman Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Matheson, 28, underwent an MRI on Wednesday to determine the severity of his lower-back injury.

The Canadiens acquired Matheson and a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 16 for defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling.

Matheson recorded career-high totals in goals (11), assists (20) and points (31) while playing in 74 games last season with the Penguins.

Schueneman, 27, had six points (two goals, four assists) in 24 games last season with the Canadiens.

