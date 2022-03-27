fbpx
Canadiens’ Michael Pezzetta, Tyler Pitlick out vs. Devils

Mar 12, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta (55) reacts after scoring a goal against Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Montreal Canadiens forwards Michael Pezzetta and Tyler Pitlick have been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the host New Jersey Devils because of upper-body injuries.

Pezzetta and Pitlick were injured during the Canadiens’ 4-2 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Neither player made the trip to Newark, N.J.

Pezzetta, 24, has recorded eight points (five goals, three assists) in 44 games this season.

Pitlick, 30, had two assists in 25 games with the Calgary Flames before being held off the scoresheet in two contests with the Canadiens.

–Field Level Media

