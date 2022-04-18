fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published April 18, 2022

Canadiens F Michael Pezzetta suspended 2 games for check to head

Sportsnaut
Mar 15, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta (55) adjusts the blade of his stick with a puck during the warmup period before the game against the Arizona Coyotes at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta received a two-game suspension Monday for an illegal check to the head on Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

The play occurred Saturday during the third period of Washington’s 8-4 victory in Montreal. Oshie reached a loose puck, and after he completed a breakout pass, Pezzetta skated through and his shoulder made contact with Oshie’s head. Pezzetta was called for a two-minute penalty at the time.

The NHL Department of Player Safety ruled that Oshie’s head was the main point of contact and the hit was avoidable, leading to the first suspension of Pezzetta’s career.

Pezzetta, 24, will miss the two remaining games of Montreal’s four-game homestand — Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild and Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

In his rookie NHL campaign, Pezzetta has tallied five goals and three assists for Montreal in 47 games.

–Field Level Media

Share: