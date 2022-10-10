Montreal Canadiens’ Emil Heineman (thumb) out 6 weeks

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will miss the first six weeks of the season with a thumb injury.

The team announced the news Monday. Montreal opens the season Wednesday at home against Toronto.

Heineman, 20, was a second-round pick by Florida in 2020 and has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Panthers traded the Swedish winger to Calgary in April 2021, and the Flames traded him to the Canadiens in February.

Heineman had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 38 games for Leksands IF in the Swedish league in 2021-22.

–Field Level Media