Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (lower body) out indefinitely

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

Petry was placed on injured reserve Saturday, two days after sustaining the injury in Montreal’s 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

William Lagesson likely will draw into the lineup for Saturday night’s game against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

Petry, 34, has recorded 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 57 games this season.

Petry has 311 points (85 goals, 226 assists) in 792 career games with the Edmonton Oilers and Canadiens. He was selected by the Oilers in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft before being sent to Montreal in 2015 at the trade deadline.

