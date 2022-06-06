Canadiens, defenseman Chris Wideman agree to 2-year extension

Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year contract extension with defenseman Chris Wideman that runs through the 2023-24 season.

The team announced the deal but not the financial terms on Monday.

In 64 games in 2021-22, Wideman recorded 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) with the Canadiens, He signed a one-year contract on July 28, 2021.

Wideman, 32, amassed 20 goals and 52 assists in 245 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers and Canadiens.

The Senators selected Wideman in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2009 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media