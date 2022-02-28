Canadiens bid to extend winning streak vs. Jets

Feb 26, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Andrew Hammond (37) warms up before the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

While the Winnipeg Jets are keeping an eye on the playoffs, the lowly Montreal Canadiens resemble the team playing like a serious postseason contender.

The visiting Canadiens will aim to extend their season-high winning streak to six games on Tuesday night and keep the desperate Jets from building on a needed victory.

Montreal’s 13 wins are the fewest in the NHL, and only Arizona has fewer points (32) than the Canadiens (33). However, Montreal is one of the hottest teams in the league with five straight wins on the heels of being outscored 52-23 while losing their previous 10 games (0-8-2).

The Canadiens last won six straight games overall during the 2016-17 season.

“I feel like we’ve gotten better and better and better, and we’re doing it consistently now,” said Montreal’s Martin St. Louis, who is 5-3-0 since taking over as head coach.

“We come to work. Take care of the team, play the game the right way. You’re going to be in a lot of games.”

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice while former Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot recorded an assist in his third straight game during Montreal’s 2-1 victory over Ottawa on Saturday.

Andrew Hammond made 26 saves in that contest. He has stopped 56 of 59 shots while winning his two starts since being acquired from Minnesota on Feb. 12.

Meanwhile, teammate Sam Montembeault has a 1.32 goals-against average while winning three consecutive starts.

Montreal posted a 5-3 victory over Winnipeg in the teams’ most recent meeting on April 30, 2021.

Nick Suzuki, the Canadiens’ leader with 33 points, had two goals with an assist in that contest. Lehkonen also scored, and Chiarot added an assist.

The Jets, who remain on the outside of a playoff position in the Western Conference, snapped an 0-3-1 skid by rallying for four goals in the third period of a 5-3 victory at Arizona on Sunday. Winnipeg is 6-9-4 since Jan. 18 and has back-to-back victories just once during that stretch (Feb. 16-17).

“I just hope we can get on a roll,” Eric Comrie told the Jets’ official website. “I think if we keep doing the right (thing), playing the right way. Coaches keep telling us the right stuff. I think we’re going to start to find some more results here, and some more success.”

Kyle Connor scored twice and Evgeny Svechnikov had a goal in his second straight contest Sunday. Connor has six of his team-leading 32 goals over the last seven games. He’s also recorded seven goals with an assist during seven career home games vs. Montreal.

However, Winnipeg has yielded at least three goals in eight straight contests. Comrie turned aside 74 of 81 shots while winning his last three starts since Jan. 29.

The Jets’ No. 1 goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, has yielded 14 goals during an 0-3-1 starting stretch.

–Field Level Media