Canadiens’ Ben Chiarot out due to ‘management decision’

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot will sit out Tuesday’s game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes due to a “management decision,” coach Martin St. Louis announced.

The decision comes with the NHL trade deadline looming on Monday.

TSN reported the Calgary Flames are once again looking into acquiring Chiarot. The Flames were unsuccessful in their first attempt on Feb. 14 when they secured the services of Tyler Toffoli from the Canadiens.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Chiarot has recorded 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 54 games this season.

