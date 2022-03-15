fbpx
Published March 15, 2022

Canadiens’ Ben Chiarot out due to ‘management decision’

Sportsnaut
Mar 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot will sit out Tuesday’s game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes due to a “management decision,” coach Martin St. Louis announced.

The decision comes with the NHL trade deadline looming on Monday.

TSN reported the Calgary Flames are once again looking into acquiring Chiarot. The Flames were unsuccessful in their first attempt on Feb. 14 when they secured the services of Tyler Toffoli from the Canadiens.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Chiarot has recorded 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 54 games this season.

–Field Level Media

