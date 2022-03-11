Canadian law to prohibit unvaccinated visiting players in Toronto

Oct 2, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian law prohibits unvaccinated players on visiting teams from playing the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Sportsnet reported Tuesday that MLB players who haven’t received COVID-19 vaccinations will be placed on a restricted list when their teams are in Toronto. Players on the restricted list are not paid or credited for service time.

The Blue Jays have reportedly requested “modified quarantine rules” for unvaccinated players and not all of the team’s players are vaccinated, per the report.

The Blue Jays played games in Florida and Buffalo last season and the Toronto Raptors played in Florida.

While other areas are relaxing COVID restrictions, Ontario remains under restricted rules, especially for visitors.

Major League Baseball did not offer immediate guidance for teams scheduled to visit the Blue Jays in April.

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among other AL East division foes, were not 100 percent vaccinated in 2021.

