Canada, Italy advance to Davis Cup semifinals

Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov rallied for a three-set doubles win on Thursday to give Canada a 2-1 win over Germany in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup at Malaga, Spain.

Pospisil and Shapovalov overtook Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to lift Canada into a semifinal matchup against Italy.

The Italians advanced on Thursday with a 2-1 win over the United States, clinched in the doubles match when Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini defeated Tommy Paul and Jack Sock 6-4, 6-4.

Shapovalov lost the opening singles match for Canada, falling 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) to Jan-Lennard Struff. Felix Auger-Aliassime leveled the series by beating Germany’s Oscar Otte 7-6 (1), 6-4.

“Huge credit to Felix for bringing the team on the board,” Shapovalov said, according to DavisCupFinals.com. “He saved us out there today.”

Italy took its singles opener against the United States when Lorenzo Sonego downed Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6 (9), with Tiafoe squandering three set points in the second set. The United States bounced back behind Taylor Fritz, who topped Lorenzo Musetti 7-6 (8), 6-3, with Musetti unable to convert two set points in the first-set tiebreaker.

The other semifinal will feature Croatia and Australia.

