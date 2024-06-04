Can ‘NHL on TNT’ fill the shoes of ‘Inside the NBA’ after losing hoops rights?

Credit: Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Playoffs would feel incomplete without the halftime and postgame spectacle provided “Inside the NBA,” but we may soon have to learn to live without it.

The 19-time Sports Emmy Award-winning show, which has aired since 1989 and features the star-studded crew of host Ernie Johnson alongside basketball legends Kenny “The Jet” Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal as analysts, is an absolute must watch in basketball circles, even for the most casual of fans.

The cast has captured the minds and hearts of basketball fans everywhere, coupling professional analysis of the game with delightful chemistry between its panelists. It’s captivating to watch Johnson attempt to keep Barkley, Smith and O’Neal in line as they jokingly jab and prod one another.

Shockingly, this may be the end of the road for the show, since TNT may soon lose the rights to NBA games.

Luckily, TNT will continue the mix of fun and expert analysis that sports fans love.

But instead of finding it on the hardwood, it will be on the ice.

Modeled after “Inside the NBA,” the network’s inter-period and postgame show “NHL on TNT” captures the same energy and excitement with host Liam McHugh alongside former stars Anson Carter, Henrik Lundqvist, Paul Bissonnette, and Wayne Gretzky.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Final: Schedule, dates, times, TV info for Panthers-Oilers series

A triple threat erases TNT’s NBA options

Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three major networks, ESPN, NBC, and Amazon, are in the midst of delivering an unmatchable multi-billion dollar media rights offer to the NBA following the 2024-25 season.

This likely signals the end of TNT’s coverage and hallmark show, “Inside the NBA”.

The deal, according to the Sports Business Journal, is expected to function as follows:

The “A” package – ESPN pays $2.6B-2.8B annually for the NBA Finals, one conference final, and primetime games.

The “B” package – NBC pays $2.5 annually for the conference semifinals, a conference final, and two primetime games a week, as well as a highlighted weekend matchup.

The “C” package – Amazon pays $1.8B-$2B annually for the In-Season Tournament, the Play-In Tournament, and first-round playoff games.

It’s anticipated that WNBA and international rights are to be split between ESPN and Amazon.

Related: Longest championship droughts in NHL, NBA, NFL and MLB

TNT may have to break up the band

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson, Smith, Barkley, and O’Neal inked 10-year contracts with the network in 2022, but the NBA’s future on the network puts their cohesion into jeopardy.

Johnson, the host of “Inside the NBA” since its inception, isn’t going anywhere, even if the NBA does.

The clean-cut and bow-tied moderator for 35 years will stay with Warner Bros. Discovery (the parent company of TNT), likely continuing his work with the NCAA and other projects.

Barkley is the only one to add a clause in his signed contract with TNT that sends him into free agency should the network lose its rights to the NBA.

It looks likely.

“I feel so bad for the people I work with. It’s brutal, it’s flat-out brutal, everybody’s scared to death,” Barkley stated frankly on ESPN Chicago.

The basketball world crosses its fingers for a miracle to keep those four together.

Related: Edmonton Oilers add intrigue to Stanley Cup Final by not touching Clarence Campbell Bowl

‘NHL on TNT’ finds its groove

Credit: Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2021, TNT took up hockey coverage with a seven-year deal with the NHL, granting them rights to 72 regular-season games, the Winter Classic, and half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This all-star crew has parroted some of the successful tropes from their NBA brethren on the station, while also distinguishing itself in key areas.

For example, both shows deliver fan engagement by reading hilarious fan tweets at the beginning of certain segments.

McHugh takes on Johnson’s role well by expertly delegating to the likes of former Rangers goaltender Lundqvist and Gretzky, the all-time points leader.

However, while “Inside the NBA” feels like Johnson trying to wrangle three excitable children, Bissonnette makes up for the calm and collected nature of Carter, Lundqvist, and Gretzky with his antics and over-the-top energy.

He’s become a fan favorite for his ability to crack up his fellow analysts and even the most professional of players.

He’s developed a rapport with Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid.

Just watch this hilarious exchange between McDavid and Bissonnette:

"What do you know about goaltending Biz?" ☠️ pic.twitter.com/tbJJq8nSeJ — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 11, 2024

TNT possesses the rights to the Stanley Cup Final in odd-numbered years, meaning this year’s matchup between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will be on ESPN, much to the chagrin of fans.

“Sucks that we have to watch ESPN handle the Finals instead of TNT,” one fan wrote on X.

“NHL on TNT is so much more entertaining and enjoyable to watch,” another viewer argued.

With multiple years of the show guaranteed down the road, those who loved “Inside the NBA” should give “NHL on TNT” a chance.

Bissonnette’s devious charm coupled with a distinguished cast of hockey icons will undoubtedly bring new hockey fans to the NHL.