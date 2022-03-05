Cam Atkinson leads Flyers past Blackhawks

Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) pulls Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (70) to the ice in the second period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Atkinson had two goals and one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday.

Oskar Lindblom and Derick Brassard each added one goal for the Flyers.

Joel Farabee contributed three assists for the Flyers.

Flyers goaltender Martin Jones made 26 saves.

Dylan Strome scored two goals for the Blackhawks. Alex DeBrincat also chipped in with one goal.

Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots.

Atkinson’s second goal of the game was ripped through traffic at 8:18 of the third period for a 4-3 lead. Atkinson has scored 20 goals this season.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 when Lindblom redirected Travis Sanheim’s shot from the point at 4:46 of the first period.

Like they have much of the season, the Blackhawks struggled to generate offense in the first and managed 10 shots. The best chance came as the buzzer sounded when Riley Stillman took a shot while sprawling to the ice.

The Blackhawks tied the game at 1 just 24 seconds into the second period when DeBrincat scored his 31st goal of the season.

Chicago took a 2-1 advantage at 12:39 when Patrick Kane sent a crisp pass through Scott Laughton and Strome connected.

The Flyers nearly equalized at 15:09 when Rasmus Ristolainen found himself wide open and fired a wrist shot. But Lankinen was in position to make the save.

Philadelphia’s aggressive play paid off as Atkinson connected at 15:28 to tie the game at 2.

After a Flyers turnover in their own zone, Strome took advantage and scored for a 3-2 Chicago lead at 18:25.

The Flyers rallied to tie the game at 3 when Brassard scored at 3:09 of the third.

The game later became quite chippy with several skirmishes ensuing.

Lankinen was pulled for an extra skater with 1:50 remaining, but was forced to come back into the net 24 seconds later for a brief stint after Chicago was whistled for having too many men on the ice.

–Field Level Media