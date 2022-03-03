WATCH: Wide receivers Calvin Austin and Velus Jones Jr. run 4.32 at NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine drills officially kicked off on Thursday and it’s off to a blazing fast start thanks to Calvin Austin and Velus Jones Jr. The first group of positions to run through drills are the wide receivers and tight ends, in addition to quarterbacks.

Having just two quarterbacks run the 40-yard dash drills, there was little fanfare at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but once the first group of receivers got on their horse, we even heard some applause.

The most excitement of the day so far came when Calvin Austin, a 5-foot-8 wide receiver from Memphis ran a ridiculously fast 4.32 40-yard dash.

Calvin Austin also opened some eyes when he posted an impressive 11’3″ broad jump. Needless to say, Austin eliminated any possible doubt about his explosive athleticism. There’s no question, the soon-to-be 23-year-old Tennessee native has NFL speed and quickness.

We can’t wait to see him on an NFL field and based on how prepared he was for the scouting combine, he likely can’t wait either.

Velus Jones Jr. matches Calvin Austin at NFL Scouting Combine

Not to be outdone, Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. also ran a 4.32 40-yard dash with the first group of receivers. His first attempt backed up the second one, clocking in with a 4.34 time.

These times may be lightning-quick, but they don’t come close to setting the combine’s 40-yard dash record. Still, their speed will be fun to track once they do eventually reach the big leagues. There will be several more scouting combine stories to follow along with, as this is simply the first day of drills. Stay tuned for a lot more coverage through the end of the events on March 6.

