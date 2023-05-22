Caleb Williams named best QB prospect since Andrew Luck by former coach

Even though three quarterbacks were selected in the first four picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, none of those prospects compare to USC’s Caleb Williams, who’s already widely viewed as the No. 1 pick in 2024. Williams is receiving praise from several pre-draft analysts, with the former Oklahoma transfer drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, and several others before he’s even played an NFL game.

Now the hype has spread to former Stanford head coach David Shaw, who’s sent several QBs to the NFL over the years, including Andrew Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. Shaw, in a recent appearance on Daniel Jeremiah’s Move the Sticks podcast with fellow NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks, couldn’t help but gush about Williams.

“Caleb Williams is the best (QB prospect) since Andrew Luck. If he’s not a 10/10, he’s a 9.9999. His improvisational skills are to the level of Patrick Mahomes. You get mesmerized watching this guy play. Andrew’s No. 1, Caleb’s No. 2 in this generation and I don’t know if there’s a close No. 3. This guy’s different. His accuracy, his athletic ability, his strength. He’s got Andrew Luck’s accuracy, the build of Jalen Hurts. I don’t have enough praise that I can give this young man.” Former Stanford head coach David Shaw on USC’s Caleb Williams

Williams still has his junior season ahead of him with the Trojans, and it appears as long as he doesn’t fall flat, whoever earns the top pick in 2024 may already be penciling his name in at the top of their draft board.

Seeing whether Williams, who is listed at 6-foot-1, is picked apart in the pre-draft process due to his size will be fascinating, but maybe that’s where Bryce Young’s rookie season can have a direct impact on the USC QB’s draft stock.

Related: Multiple NFL teams reportedly view QB Caleb Williams on the same level as Trevor Lawrence