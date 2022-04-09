Calais Campbell re-signs with Baltimore Ravens on two-year, $12.5 million contract

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens, signing a two-year contract that will likely allow him to finish his NFL career with the organization.

Campbell, the 50th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, was traded to the Ravens in 2020 for a fifth-round pick. The six-time Pro Bowl has played well in the past three seasons, providing Baltimore with 22 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss in the past two seasons.

The 35-year-old tested the open market this offseason, wanting to explore his options in the final years of his career. While the Ravens were open to bringing him back a few months ago, the two sides first explored alternatives. With the 2022 NFL Draft approaching, Campbell is now staying in Baltimore.

Calais Campbell career stats: 223 QB hits, 161 tackles for loss, 93.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles

Campbell will likely retain his role on the left side of the Ravens’ defensive line. After witnessing their defense take a step backward in 2021, Baltimore signed free safety Marcus Williams and reunited with defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

Originally, the franchise had a deal in place with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. However, talks broke off shortly after the two sides appeared close to a long-term contract. Instead, Smith signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Calais Campbell contract details

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

A member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, Campbell landed the largest NFL contract in his career in 2017. The four-year. $60 million contract he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars accounts for less than half of his career earnings ($128 million).

Campbell is signing a two-year deal worth a base value of $12.5 million. However, the deal carries a maximum value of $16.5 million if all incentives are reached. Here are the incentives, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

$500,000 bonus – Earned if Calais Campbell plays 60% of snaps

– Earned if Calais Campbell plays 60% of snaps $500,000 bonus – Earned at 70% playing time

– Earned at 70% playing time $500,000 bonus – 5 sacks in 2022 or 2023 (yearly)

– 5 sacks in 2022 or 2023 (yearly) $500,000 bonus – 8 sacks in 2022 or 2023 (yearly)

Campbell recorded four sacks across 12 games in 2020 with the Ravens, so it’s possible he earns the $500,000 sack-based incentive. Given he hasn’t even crossed seven sacks in a season since 2018, it’s unlikely he receives the additional bonus.

Entering his age-36 season, Campbell should have a shot at playing 60% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps in 2022. Realistically, he could earn an additional $1 million this season based on his production in Baltimore over the past two years.