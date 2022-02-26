Cal stifles Stanford for Pac-12 win

Feb 26, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) drives around California Golden Bears guard Jordan Shepherd (31) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Shepherd triggered an early 19-0 avalanche with eight straight points as California built a 23-4 lead en route to a 53-39 shellacking of rival Stanford in a Pacific-12 Conference game Saturday night in Berkeley, Calif.

Shepherd finished with a game-high 28 points — 19 in a runaway first half — for the Golden Bears (12-17, 5-13), who salvaged a split in the two-game season series with their Northern California neighbor.

Spencer Jones had a team-high 10 points to pace the Cardinal (15-13, 8-10), who were held to their lowest point since a 39-37 win at Washington State in February of 2006.

The 39 points scored by the Cardinal were their fewest in the 169-game history of a rivalry that dates back to 1950. The previous low had come in a 43-41 loss in 1985.

After two free throws by Jones had evened the score at 4-all in the third minute, Shepherd dropped in a pair of foul shots, then buried two in a row from beyond the arc in his personal eight-point run that sent Cal on its way.

He added a pair of two-point hoops to the burst, as did teammate Joel Brown, and Makale Foreman dropped in a 3-pointer in the 19-point flurry during which Stanford went scoreless for almost nine minutes.

The Cardinal went 0-for-13 with three turnovers in their drought. Four of the misses came on 3-pointers, while seven others were the end result of layup or dunk attempts.

Led by Shepherd’s 19 points, Cal went on to lead 35-12 at halftime, then survived a second half in which it added just 18 points to its total.

Fortunately for the Golden Bears, who ended a two-game losing streak, Stanford never found a rhythm offensively, finishing at 23.5 percent overall and 22.2 percent (4 of 18) on 3-pointers.

Shepherd finished 11of 16 from the field, recording just one fewer basket than the Cardinal totaled as a team (12 of 51).

Brown chipped in with six points for the Golden Bears, while Lars Thiemann had six to complement a game-high-tying eight rebounds. Celebrating Senior Day, Grant Anticevich also snatched eight rebounds to go with five points.

Jaiden Delaire had seven points and Harrison Ingram six for Stanford, which made just four of its 28 shots and none of its nine 3-point attempts in the first half.

–Field Level Media